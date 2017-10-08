News
US suspends visa services in Turkey
21:50, 08.10.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The U.S. embassy to Turkey is suspending all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Turkey, the embassy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The move comes after the arrest of the employee of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul over alleged  ties to exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen.

“Recent events have forced the United States government to reassess the commitment of government of Turkey to the security of U.S. mission and personnel,” the statement reads.

“In order to minimise the number of visitors to our embassy and consulates while this assessment proceeds, effective immediately we have suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Turkey.”


 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
