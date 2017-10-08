US suspends visa services in Turkey

The U.S. embassy to Turkey is suspending all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Turkey, the embassy said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The move comes after the arrest of the employee of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul over alleged ties to exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen.
“Recent events have forced the United States government to reassess the commitment of government of Turkey to the security of U.S. mission and personnel,” the statement reads.
“In order to minimise the number of visitors to our embassy and consulates while this assessment proceeds, effective immediately we have suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Turkey.”