Turkey embassy in Washington suspends issuance of visas to U.S. citizens

The Embassy of Turkey in Washington, D.C. has suspended the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens.

The respective information has been posted on the embassy’s Twitter account.

“Recent events have forced the Turkish Government to reassess the commitment of the Government of the U.S. to the security of the Turkish Mission facilities and personnel. In order to minimize the number of the visitors to our diplomatic and consular missions in the U.S. while this assessment proceeds, effective immediately we have suspended all visa services regarding the U.S. citizens at our diplomatic and consular missions in the U.S.,” the statement reads, in particular.

To note, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara on Sunday announced that it “suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Turkey.”