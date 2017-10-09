News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 09
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Turkey embassy in Washington suspends issuance of visas to U.S. citizens
10:46, 09.10.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Embassy of Turkey in Washington, D.C. has suspended the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens. 

The respective information has been posted on the embassy’s Twitter account.

“Recent events have forced the Turkish Government to reassess the commitment of the Government of the U.S. to the security of the Turkish Mission facilities and personnel. In order to minimize the number of the visitors to our diplomatic and consular missions in the U.S. while this assessment proceeds, effective immediately we have suspended all visa services regarding the U.S. citizens at our diplomatic and consular missions in the U.S.,” the statement reads, in particular.

To note, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara on Sunday announced that it “suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Turkey.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news