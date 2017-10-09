Yerevan elderly man dies in apartment fire (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Monday at 6:59am.
It was informed that fire had broken out in an apartment in capital city Yerevan.
Four fire and rescue squads and a response team were dispatched to the scene.
The fire was extinguished at 7:50am.
But the dead body of Rubik H., 77, was found in the bedroom of the apartment, on the bed.
His son, Ashot H., 42, suffered smoke inhalation injury, and the ambulance staff that was dispatched provided corresponding assistance to him on the spot.