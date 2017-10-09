News
Karabakh FM meets with members of the California State Legislature
12:21, 09.10.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Foreign Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Masis Mayilian received members of the California State Legislature․

Welcoming the visit of the Californian MPs to Artsakh, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the resolution adopted jointly by the California State Assembly and State Senate in support of the independence of Artsakh, as well as expressed confidence that the international recognition of the NKR independence would become an important contribution to strengthening peace and security in the region.

Masis Mayilian noted that in recent years Artsakh and California have created solid basis for developing relations in different spheres, and it is time to put the cooperation on a practical track. In this context, the sides discussed the perspective areas for cooperation.

Touching upon the current situation in the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted the need to create appropriate conditions for moving forward the peace process and to ensure its irreversibility.

