Monday
October 09
Way Out parliament faction of Armenia: PACE President Agramunt’s stepping down was no surprise
18:08, 09.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Pedro Agramunt’s stepping down was not a surprise.

Nikol Pashinyan, head of the National Assembly faction of the Way Out opposition bloc of Armenia, on Monday stated the above-said at the traditional parliamentary briefings.

In his words, however, how this European official resigned is another matter.

“The European Union should conduct an investigation into the matter of Agramunt’s resignation, and within the framework of the Azerbaijani Laundromat [corruption scandal],” noted Pashinyan.

He added that it is indispensable to find out as to for what objectives decisions were made in favor of the Azerbaijani side, and which have served as a basis—to some extent—for the escalation of tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, in April 2016.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
