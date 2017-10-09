News
ARF: Armenia is not interested in Azerbaijan’s fate at PACE
13:59, 09.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – What Azerbaijan will do after Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Pedro Agramunt’s resignation is its own problem. 

Aghvan Vardanyan, Secretary of the “Armenian Revolutionary Federation [ARF]” Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, on Monday stated the aforementioned at the traditional parliamentary briefings.

In his words, no one is concerned about the possible removal of Azerbaijan from PACE.

“We [Armenia] are ready and obligated to fulfill our international commitments,” noted Vardanyan. “We are members of these structures, and we need to be able to stay close to the values that are close to both them and us; the rest is their business.”

The ARF MP added that, overall, he is happy about Agramunt’s stepping down.

Also, Aghvan Vardanyan expressed the hope that the next PACE president will draw certain conclusions from this development.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
