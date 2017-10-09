Khachaturov: CSTO countries’ leaders have same idea for future of our organization

YEREVAN. – The leaders of all Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries have the same idea for the future of our organization.
CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters in Armenia, at the official opening of this organization’s military exercises, entitled “Cooperation 2017,” in the country.
He noted that a complete cycle is ongoing this year among the Collective Rapid Reaction Force of this organization.
“The first and the most important [thing] is that the armed forces in each [CSTO]country become more powerful and more prepared,” the CSTO chief added, in particular.