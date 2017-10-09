Armenia MP: Azerbaijan is unable to ensure rule of law

YEREVAN. – People’s fates are behind every decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).
Artak Zeynalyan, member of the National Assembly “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc of Armenia, on Monday said the abovementioned at the traditional parliamentary briefings, commenting on Azerbaijan’s failure to comply with ECtHR decisions.
In his words, the matter here is the protection of human rights.
“Azerbaijan has failed in ensuring equality of rights among [its] citizens,” noted Zeynalyan.
He added that during their membership in the Council of Europe, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have assumed the obligation to ensure the rule of law. As per the opposition MP, this was done for the protection of the rights of all peoples.