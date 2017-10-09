CSTO troops “to clear” Armenia from “terrorists” during military drills

YEREVAN. – There is a good interaction between the exercises held on the territory of Armenia, CSTO Secretary General Yury Khachaturov told reporters at the opening ceremony of Interaction-2017 military drills.

“These are serious, planned drills under the general title “Combat Brotherhood 2017”. It started in Rostov-on-Don and continued in Armenia. Now the second part of the exercises is taking place,” Khachaturov said.

According to the scenario of the exercises, terrorists entered the territory of one of the CSTO states, and on October 13 they will be destroyed. The commander of the military drills is Russia’s South Military District, since only Russia obtains the weapons of destruction that are used during the exercises.

The troops will fulfill more than 10 tactical tasks. During the exercise, the participants will get the practice of taking into account the use of the most modern options, including reconnaissance fire and shock contours, as well as maneuvering in a combat situation, said commander of the exercises Aleksander Dvornikov.

He expressed the hope that joint actions will allow developing collective ways of fighting illegal armed groups.