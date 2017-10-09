News
Armenia ruling party: No discussions took place on President Sargsyan’s nomination as PM
15:43, 09.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan will be in office until April 2018, but no discussions have taken place as to what happens after that term. 

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), on Monday noted the above-said at the traditional parliamentary briefings. He said this when asked whether the incumbent President—who is also the RPA chairman—could be nominated for the office of the Prime Minister.

In Baghdasaryan’s words, however, when the time comes, this issue will be discussed.

“Arm yourselves with patience,” he added. “We [Armenia] still have many problems, and we are still busy resolving them. The [respective] discussions will be open, and we will keep everyone informed [about them].”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
