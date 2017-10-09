News
Armenia President says Investigative Committee officers are aware of importance of their mission (PHOTOS)
16:30, 09.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday attended the solemn meeting of the Board of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, and which was devoted to the Day of Investigative Committee Officer and third anniversary of this committee.

At the event, the President awarded high state awards to a group of officers of this committee, and encouraged several others by a letter of appreciation. 

Also, Sargsyan congratulated the Investigative Committee officers on their professional holiday, and expressed confidence that they are fully aware of the importance and significance of their mission.

