Armenia Culture Days to be held in Russia
17:34, 09.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday received chairman Viktor Krivopuskov of the Russian Association of Friendship and Cooperation with Armenia.

Krivopuskov informed the President about the activities and future plans of the said organization, especially speaking in detail about its activities toward soon holding Armenia Culture Days in Russia, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Sargsyan, for his part, welcomed this Russian association’s activities aimed at making Armenian-Russian relations grow deeper and strengthening friendship between the two peoples, and wished it success. Also, the President assured that the public administration agencies of Armenia will provide this organization all assistance in implementing its abovementioned initiatives.

