Minister: Over 3,500 cases of domestic violence registered in Armenia over 4 years

YEREVAN. – More than 3,500 cases of domestic violence were registered over four years in Armenia, Justice Minister David Harutyunyan said when presenting the official data during the debates on the draft bill on prevention of domestic violence.
According to the data provided by the Investigative Committee, in 2015 murders resulting in domestic violence accounted for 17% of all murders registered in the republic.
“The goal of this bill is prevention and protection, not punishment. We only want to prevent domestic violence,” the Minister said.
Representatives of NGOs are also participating in the debates.