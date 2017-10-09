News
Monday
October 09
Newsfeed
News
Armenian delegate: Absolute majority needed in PACE presidential election
18:55, 09.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- An absolute majority is needed  during the second round of the PACE presidential election, head of Armenian delegation to the Assembly told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Arpine Hovhannisyan noted that another voting will be held tomorrow in case if no one obtains an absolute majority.

PACE delegates failed to elect the new head of the Assembly during the first round of elections on Monday.

The candidates are Stella Kyriakides from Cyprus and Emanuelis Zingeris from Lithuania.

Former president Pedro Agramunt resigned last week.

Հայերեն and Русский
