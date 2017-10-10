News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
USD
478.95
EUR
562.48
RUB
8.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.95
EUR
562.48
RUB
8.21
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan is not ready for progress in Karabakh peace process
09:41, 10.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

 

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani president has made yet another statement that has nothing to do with reality. 

Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and spokesperson of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this commenting on Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks during Monday’s meeting of the cabinet of ministers of this country.

“The events in April last year, the aggression which Azerbaijan carried out toward the freedom-loving and independent people of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], once again proves that Azerbaijan will do everything so that the [peace] negotiations fail,” he said.

Sharmazanov added that he has not heard any constructive statement from Aliyev ever since the escalation of tension last April.

In the Armenian NA deputy speaker and RPA spokesperson’s words, the latest statement by the Azerbaijani president once again shows that Baku is not ready for any progress in the Karabakh peace talks.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Czech FM: I hope Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will result in tangible progress
The Council of Europe can help to establish conditions conducive to a peace agreement…
 Newspaper: Karabakh president makes interesting statement on Karabakh conflict
As per Aliyev, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Armenia have agreed to start everything from scratch…
 OSCE Minsk Group: Presidents Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their readiness to continue negotiations
Information on the forthcoming summit will be released by the respective sides in the near future…
 Parliament: Armenia has no territorial issue with Azerbaijan
Speaker Babloyan received a parliamentary delegation from the US State of California…
 Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents to discuss return of 5 Karabakh regions?
Aleksandr Dugin, who heads the International Eurasian Movement, expressed such a view…
 Armenian President receives delegation of EU Council’s Political and Security Committee (PHOTOS)
Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Walter Stevens stressed that the EU supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news