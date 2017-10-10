Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan is not ready for progress in Karabakh peace process

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani president has made yet another statement that has nothing to do with reality.
Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and spokesperson of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this commenting on Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks during Monday’s meeting of the cabinet of ministers of this country.
“The events in April last year, the aggression which Azerbaijan carried out toward the freedom-loving and independent people of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], once again proves that Azerbaijan will do everything so that the [peace] negotiations fail,” he said.
Sharmazanov added that he has not heard any constructive statement from Aliyev ever since the escalation of tension last April.
In the Armenian NA deputy speaker and RPA spokesperson’s words, the latest statement by the Azerbaijani president once again shows that Baku is not ready for any progress in the Karabakh peace talks.