Turkey summons U.S. consulate worker for questioning
21:48, 09.10.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish authorities summoned a U.S. consulate worker to testify on Monday over his relatives’ alleged links to last year’s failed coup attempt, state-run Anadolu news agency said, days after the arrest of another consulate employee, Reuters reported.

It was noted that the suspect was wanted for questioning after his wife and daughter were detained in the Black Sea city of Amasya. It did not say whether he had complied with the summons.

The man’s wife and daughter were detained over alleged links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu said, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the abortive putsch. The two were later brought to Istanbul for legal procedures, it said.

On Sunday, the U.S. mission in Turkey and the Turkish mission in Washington cut back visa services after Metin Topuz, a U.S. consulate employee, was arrested in Turkey last week. Washington said the charges linking him to Gulen were baseless.

This text available in   Հայերեն
