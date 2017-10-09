News
Armenian PM invites Iran's Vice President to visit Yerevan
20:44, 09.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics


Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and First Vice President of Iran, Eshaq Jahangiri discussed regional issues at a meeting in Tehran, press service of Armenian Government reported.

Karen Karapetyan thanked the Iranian side for its balanced position over Karabakh issue.

The Armenian PM invited Eshaq Jahangiri to pay an official visit to Armenia, the invitation was accepted with pleasure.

Issues of cooperation in the sphere of information technologies, communications, transport, agriculture, tourism, education, culture were discussed during the meeting.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
