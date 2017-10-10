News
Analyst: Tension in Turkey-US relations may result in Armenian Genocide recognition
10:26, 10.10.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Analytics

YEREVAN. – The current strain in Turkish-American relations might lead to the US recognition of Armenian Genocide, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In this connection, he recalled the recent tension in Turkish-German relations and their results in Armenia’s favor.

“Ultimately, why did Germany recognize the Armenian Genocide both by maintaining [its] principles and based on [its] relations with Turkey?” Grigoryan asked. “The Germans were seeing where the development of relations was going; [it’s] the same with the United States. I believe there are grounds [for the US] to recognize [the Genocide]. At any rate, 47 of the 50 [US] states have already recognized [it].”

