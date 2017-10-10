CIS heads of states to meet in Sochi in October

The 2018 CIS summit will be held in Sochi on October 11 and will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin reported.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss key issues of cooperation within the Commonwealth, with particular attention on further increasing the efficiency of the organisation, its executive structures and sectoral agencies. A decision is expected to be adopted, passing the chairmanship from Russia to Tajikistan in 2018.

The leaders plan to sign a series of multilateral documents on expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as law-enforcement and military cooperation. They also plan to adopt a statement on promoting the institution of the family and traditional family values.

In the afternoon, Vladimir Putin will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The agenda includes current topics related to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), such as ratification by the member countries of the Treaty on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union. Decisions are due to be made on implementing the “digital agenda” and on developing cooperation in space and geoinformation services. In addition, the priorities of EAEU international activities will be approved and several organisational issues will be considered. It will also be announced that Russia will take over the chairmanship in the EAEU in 2018.