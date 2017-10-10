News
Tuesday
October 10
Newspaper: Karabakh president makes interesting statement on Karabakh conflict
10:56, 10.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Speaking about his forthcoming meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev noted: “Today, the negotiation process on Karabakh settlement resumes without any preconditions,” according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper of Armenia.

“Let us remind that after the April [2016] war [which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)], an agreement was reached—during the two Sargsyan-Aliyev meetings in Vienna [(Austria)] and Saint Petersburg [(Russia)]—toward the establishment of a mechanism for monitoring and investigation of incidents on the [Karabakh-Azerbaijan] line of contact. But Azerbaijan was persistently refusing to fulfill the agreement.

“And now, as per Aliyev, the OSCE MG [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk Group] Co-Chairs and the RA have agreed to start everything from scratch,” wrote Zhoghovurd.

