Tuesday
October 10
2 Armenian churches planned to be restored in Turkey (PHOTOS)
11:43, 10.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Two half-destroyed Armenian churches in Turkey are planned to be restored in the coming months.

The governor of Turkey’s Gümüşhane Province invited a group of researchers from Istanbul Technical University to Gümüşhane town to conduct a study of the two Armenian churches that are located in the Süleymaniye neighborhood, according to Milliyet (Nationality) daily of Turkey.

The Gümüşhane Provincial Hall has prepared a plan for the restoration of these churches in order to increase tourism potential in the province.

Stones and icons with Armenian inscriptions were discovered during preliminary excavations around one of these Armenian churches.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
