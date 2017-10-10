Armenia delegation to PACE: We were able to change anti-Armenian wording in Azerbaijan rapporteur’s draft report

Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development has ended, during which we succeeded in—with the support and immediate involvement by our European partners—changing the unwanted anti-Armenian wording in the draft report by the Azerbaijani rapporteur.
National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice Chairperson Arpine Hovhannisyan, who also heads the NA delegation to the PACE, has stated the aforementioned.
To note, PACE President Pedro Agramunt resigned last week, and this organization is now in the process of electing a new president.