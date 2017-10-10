News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
USD
478.95
EUR
562.48
RUB
8.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.95
EUR
562.48
RUB
8.21
Show news feed
Armenia, Iran to collaborate in nanotechnology
13:55, 10.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Several agreements were signed Monday, along the lines of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s official visit to Iran.

One of these documents was the memorandum of understanding on cooperation, between the governments of Armenia and Iran, in science and technology. This document was signed by minister Suren Karayan of economic development and investments of Armenia, and  vice president Sorena Sattari for science and technology of Iran, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The memorandum states that the two countries will contribute to and assist in bilateral cooperation in science and technology, and exchange of knowledge in nanotechnology.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM in Iran, discusses cooperation in energy sector
Karapetyan met with the Iranian ministers of petroleum and energy…
 Armenia PM proposes Iran Armenians to live in 2 “homes”
I am confident that this trilateral cooperation will greatly contribute to increasing trade…
 Armenian PM invites Iran's Vice President to visit Yerevan
Karen Karapetyan thanked the Iranian side for its balanced position over Karabakh issue…
 Armenia PM to head to Iran on official visit
At the invitation of the Iranian first vice president…
 Armenia to extradite 8 convicts to Iran
Armenian Minister of Justice met with Iranian ambassador…
 Armenia-Iran forum on nanotechnology and technology concludes
Three respective memorandums were signed at the end of this two-day event…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news