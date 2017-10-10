Armenia, Iran to collaborate in nanotechnology

YEREVAN. – Several agreements were signed Monday, along the lines of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s official visit to Iran.
One of these documents was the memorandum of understanding on cooperation, between the governments of Armenia and Iran, in science and technology. This document was signed by minister Suren Karayan of economic development and investments of Armenia, and vice president Sorena Sattari for science and technology of Iran, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The memorandum states that the two countries will contribute to and assist in bilateral cooperation in science and technology, and exchange of knowledge in nanotechnology.