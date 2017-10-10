Armenia PM in Iran, discusses cooperation in energy sector

YEREVAN. – On the second day of his official visit to Iran, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia received—in his residence—Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, and Energy Minister Sattar Mahmoudi.
The interlocutors expressed their satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, and noted that two neighboring countries have great opportunities for development of respective cooperation, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties expressed confidence that the Armenian PM’s official visit to Iran will give new impetus to mutually beneficial bilateral relations.
In addition, the Iranian side stressed that it is interested in the expansion and deepening of ties with Armenia.