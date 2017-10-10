New kindergarten opens in Karabakh’s Shushi

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday partook in the official opening of a new kindergarten in Shushi town.
The President assessed the expansion of preschool network in Shushi as among the most important guarantees for the town’s development, and extended his gratitude to American Armenian philanthropist Edward Meserlian for the implementation of this project, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Sahakyan acknowledged Meserlian’s assistance and considered it an exemplary manifestation of patriotism.