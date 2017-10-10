Armenia President to head to Russia

Meetings of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State, and of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be convened Wednesday in Sochi, Russia.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the presidents of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have confirmed their participation in these events, reported L!FE news agency of Russia.
Kyrgyzstan, however, will be represented in this year’s meetings by its prime minister, since President Almazbek Atambaev is busy preparing for Sunday’s presidential election.
Traditionally, the heads of several regional organizations are also invited to the CIS summit.