Serzh Sargsyan to John Malkovich: It’s greatest pleasure to host you in Armenia (PHOTOS)
15:44, 10.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday received Hollywood legend John Malkovich, who has arrived in Armenia along the lines of Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the 5th Aram Khachaturian International Festival in capital city Yerevan.

Sargsyan noted that it is the greatest pleasure to host the talented artist in Armenia, where people appreciate the power of art very highly, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I’m confident that your participation in the opening ceremony of the 5th Aram Khachaturian International Festival will always remain in the recollection of the Armenian audience,” added the President.

Also, Serzh Sargsyan expressed the hope that during this short visit of his to Armenia, Malkovich will have an opportunity to get to know the country and the hospitable Armenian people better.

The Hollywood star, for his part, thanked the President of Armenia for his assistance in and attention towards the development of culture.

