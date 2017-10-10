News
EU expands sanctions against North Korea
16:34, 10.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union decided to expand sanctions against North Korea in accordance with by UN Security Council resolution.

That resolution was adopted on 11 September 2017 in response to the DPRK's ongoing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles-development activities, in violation and flagrant disregard of previous UN Security Council resolutions.

The measures introduced by UNSC resolution include a ban on the sale of natural gas liquids to the DPRK, and on the importation of its textiles. The new measures also include limitations on the sale of refined petroleum products and crude oil to the DPRK, EU Council said in a statement.

In addition, member states will not provide new work authorisations to DPRK nationals to enter and work in their territory as they are suspected of generating revenue which is used to support the country's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

 

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
