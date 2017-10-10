Armenia President’s Office: Attempts to infuriate us are failed from beginning

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia believes that it has long been known to everyone that before high-level meetings, Azerbaijani authorities resort to provocations in an attempt to “pollute” the environment.

Vladimir Hakobyan, Press Secretary of the President of Armenia, stated the aforesaid when asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am as to how the President’s Office assesses the Azerbaijani president’s statements during Monday’s meeting of the Azerbaijani cabinet of ministers, and regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh; NK) peace process.

“The latest statements were from that series, with the only difference is that this provocation was carried out in the center of [the Azerbaijani capital city of] Baku, and not on the line of contact with Artsakh, or at the border with Armenia,” Hakobyan noted. “Days before the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is attempting to create an illusion that it is in the dictator’s position in the [peace] talks. Baku’s calculations are primitive: to avoid accountability for not implementing the agreements that were reached at previous summits.

“It is a shame when what is said on the international arena in the presence of other heads of states, and what is said inside one’s own walls do not match each other. It is a shame when they are attempting to deceive the international community and their own people.

“Armenian side’s consent to go to negotiations does not at all mean a change of our position in the NK [conflict] settlement, or a step back from the imperative of the implementation of the agreements of the Vienna [(Austria)] and the Saint Petersburg [(Russia)]summits.

“If Azerbaijan considers the implementing of those international agreements as a precondition posited by us, everyone knows what the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries [Russia, US, and France] have repeatedly stated in this connection, and they surely still have something to say.

“ It is funny that a country is speaking about being disgraced before the international community, whereas the facts about a so-called charitable foundation created by whose initiative to bribe international officials do not go down from the front pages of the international press. Perhaps, there is no other way left to coverup that disgrace of Azerbaijan than boasting about some imaginary victories. It is not the first time that the boasting by various presidents of Azerbaijan has faded by colliding with the irrevocable will of the people of Artsakh and the reality of the established Republic of Artsakh.

“It is clear that the attempts to infuriate us are failed from the beginning. We are committed to settle the Karabakh conflict solely through pacific means.”