News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Turkey tightens rules for imports of Russian agricultural products
17:09, 10.10.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Turkey has tightened rules for the imports of Russian agricultural products in response to a similar move by Russia, Turkish trade minister Bulent Tufenkci said.

Russia asked for assurances on certain goods imported from Turkey in trade representation and consulates, and Turkey decided to introduce the same requirements, RIA Novosti reported quoting the minister.

“Restriction is out of question, but since Russia took such measures, Turkey took tit-for-tat measures that came into force yesterday,” Tufenkci told reporters.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news