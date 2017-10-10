Turkey tightens rules for imports of Russian agricultural products

Turkey has tightened rules for the imports of Russian agricultural products in response to a similar move by Russia, Turkish trade minister Bulent Tufenkci said.
Russia asked for assurances on certain goods imported from Turkey in trade representation and consulates, and Turkey decided to introduce the same requirements, RIA Novosti reported quoting the minister.
“Restriction is out of question, but since Russia took such measures, Turkey took tit-for-tat measures that came into force yesterday,” Tufenkci told reporters.