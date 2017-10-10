News
Tuesday
October 10
French MP: Emmanuel Macron has not managed to show himself on Karabakh issue yet
19:10, 10.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.-Emmanuel Macron has been elected as a French President rather recently and has not managed to show himself on Karabakh issue yet, deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of France Danièle Cazarian told Armenian News-NEWS.am in Yerevan on Tuesday, commenting on the question why France, unlike its partners, Russia and the United States, is less involved in the issue of the Karabakh conflict settlement.

At the same time Danièle Cazarian was sure that the French President would look into the matter in the near future.

According to him, activity of Macron in this matter will become continuation of François Hollande's policy. At the same time, the lawmaker stressed that both principles - principle of territorial integrity of states and right of people for self-determination - in the matter of Karabakh conflict settlement are important for Paris.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
