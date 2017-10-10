News
Erdogan blames US ambassador to Turkey for diplomatic crisis
20:53, 10.10.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the U.S. ambassador to Turkey for a diplomatic crisis between the two countries and said Ankara no longer considered him Washington’s envoy, Reuters reported.

In a blunt and personal attack on outgoing ambassador John Bass, Erdogan suggested Bass acted unilaterally in suspending visa services in Turkey after the arrest of a U.S. consulate worker, and said “agents” had infiltrated U.S. missions.

“An ambassador in Ankara taking decisions and saying he is doing so in the name of his government is strange,” Erdogan said. “If our ambassador did this, we wouldn’t keep him there even a minute.”

