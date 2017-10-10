News
OSCE Minsk Group dealing with Karabakh settlement, Jagland tells Azerbaijan once again
18:22, 10.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The settlement of Karabakh conflict is in the hands of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland said when responding to the question of Azerbaijani delegate.

“I always referred that it is in the hands of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Jagland said also referring to the UN Security Council resolutions.

“We have not been asked to assist in their tasks, we are always looking into human rights in both sides. I said time and again we should be able to work regardless of any status or any circumstances,” he told Azerbaijani delegate who was trying once again to mention Armenia in the context of “global terrorism”.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
