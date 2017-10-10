News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
EU's Tusk urges Catalan leader not to make break from Spain
20:13, 10.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

European Council President Donald Tusk urged Catalonia’s regional leader on Tuesday not to declare independence, calling on Carles Puigdemont personally not to take a decision that would thwart dialogue, Reuters reported.

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who chairs EU summits and seeks to reflect of the European Union’s governments, said during a speech to an EU regional forum in Brussels : “I ask you to respect, in your intentions, the constitutional order and not to announce a decision that would make such a dialogue impossible. Diversity should not, and need not, lead to conflict, whose consequences would obviously be bad for the Catalans, for Spain and for the whole of Europe.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news