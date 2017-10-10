News
French President: EU should not mediate in Catalan crisis
21:48, 10.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union should not mediate in the secession crisis in Spain’s northern region of Catalonia as Madrid is able to handle the situation, Reuters reported quoting French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Why are Europe, France and Germany not interfering in the Catalan issue? Because Europe is made up of sovereign states,” Macron said on a visit to Frankfurt, Germany, where he later met Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“If I were to intervene in the Catalan matter it would be interfering in the domestic affairs of Spain and that would be intolerable for the prime minister and for the Spanish monarch.”

