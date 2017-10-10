News
Karabakh President receives a group of doctors from Fresno
21:14, 10.10.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan received on Tuesday a group of doctors having arrived from the Fresno city to provide charity medical treatment to our citizens.

A set of issues related to cooperation prospects in the healthcare field were on the discussion agenda.

The President was underlined with satisfaction that the visits of physicians from Fresno to Artsakh had become a good tradition, noting that cooperation with American doctors had positive impact on the quality of medicar in our country.

Artsakh Republic healthcare minister Karine Atayan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia to Fresno Perch Abgaryan and other officials partook at the meeting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
