Iran's President: Iran and Armenia can develop close cooperation to address conflicts in region
22:21, 10.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran and Armenia can develop close cooperation to address the conflicts and crises that have engulfed the region, Iranian President Rouhani said in a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in Tehran on Tuesday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Touching on the “worrying situation” in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, the Iranian president said settlement of those conflicts would serve the interests of the entire region.

“Wars and escalation of regional discord are not in the interests of any country, and all regional governments should push for the establishment of sustainable peace and calm,” Rouhani added.

He further stressed the need for the expansion of political and economic relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

Voicing Iran’s readiness to provide Armenia with technical and engineering services, President Rouhani said his administration would encourage the private sector to invest in various fields in Armenia, such as road, housing, dam and power plant construction.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
