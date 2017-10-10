News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 11
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.56
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Spain rejects Catalonia's 'tacit' declaration of independence
23:28, 10.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Spanish government rejected what it called a "tacit" declaration of independence by Catalonia on Tuesday evening after Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said the region had won a mandate to declare its independence from Spain, but would first seek talks with Madrid.

"It's unacceptable to make a tacit declaration of independence to then suspend it in an explicit manner," a central government spokesperson told reporters in Madrid.

Earlier it was reported that the leader of Catalonia postponed a formal declaration of independence from Spain on Tuesday, stepping back from the brink of a constitutional crisis that has engulfed one of Europe's richest nations.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news