US President Donald Trump was making “a joke” when he challenged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to an IQ test in an interview with Forbes, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday afternoon.
“The president certainly never implied that the secretary of state was not incredibly intelligent. He made a joke, nothing more than that,” Sanders said. “He has full confidence in the secretary of state. They had a great visit earlier today. And they are working hand in hand to move the president’s agenda forward.”
According to her, Trump’s got “100 percent confidence in the Secretary of State. He said it multiple times over the last couple of weeks.”
Sanders's comments came after an interview Trump gave earlier on Tuesday, in which he suggested he could beat Tillerson at an IQ test.
That remark follows a report from NBC News last week that Tillerson, frustrated with the president, called Trump a "moron."