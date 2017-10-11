News
Theresa May reaffirms UK commitment to Iran nuclear deal
10:07, 11.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Theresa May has reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to a 2015 Iran nuclear deal in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, reported Reuters news agency.

“The [prime minister] reaffirmed the UK’s strong commitment to the deal alongside our European partners, saying it was vitally important for regional security,” said a statement from May’s office following the call on Tuesday evening. “[The prime minister] stressed that it was important that the deal was carefully monitored and properly enforced.”

Earlier, the White House said Trump would make an announcement later this week on an “overall Iran strategy,” including whether to decertify the nuclear deal.

