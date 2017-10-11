News
Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ expected talk will lead to decisive move?
10:42, 11.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – I would not call them negotiations, but the geopolitical centers favor that there will be some dialogue between Baku and Yerevan.

“In an interview with Aravot.am, this is how Yerevan Press Club President Boris Navasardyan describes the current phase in the negotiation process on Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] conflict resolution,” wrote Aravot (Morning) newspaper of Armenia.

“Even though a meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan is slated in the near future, in his words, it is unlikely that a decisive move will take place toward conflict settlement. ‘At any rate, these negotiations reduce the likelihood of a war.’

“[But] Boris Navasardyan sees a problem in the negotiation process. ‘Azerbaijan wishes to erase the Vienna [(Austria)] and the Saint Petersburg [(Russia)] arrangements,’” wrote Aravot.

This text available in   Հայերեն
