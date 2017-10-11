News
Armenia major road accident, 13 injured (PHOTOS)
11:06, 11.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A major road accident occurred Tuesday at around 11pm, on the Sevan-Martuni-Getap motorway, in the administrative district of Hayravank village in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

A passenger van went onto the opposite lane and crashed into a truck.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, the driver and 12 passengers of the van were rushed to Gavar town hospital by local efforts.

Doctors there said 11 of the injured were in moderate condition, whereas two others—in critical condition.

Subsequently, they were transferred to Saint Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in capital city Yerevan, where physicians said they are in critical condition.

