Armenia MFA to Azerbaijan: It is not possible to buy everything with money
12:09, 11.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, commented on the decision by Polad Bülbüloğlu—the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia—to quit his campaign for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“The end of everything is commendable. It is not possible to buy everything with money. Moreover, it is possible to be disgraced. We wish the same to other initiatives of Azerbaijan,” Balayan wrote on his Twitter account.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
