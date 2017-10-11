Businesses will undergo faster customs inspection in Armenia

YEREVAN. – When importing to and exporting from Armenia, businesses will now be able to submit all necessary documents by one window at trade.gov.am.
Mikayel Pashayan, head of the IT Department at the State Revenue Committee, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.
He added that after getting this information, the customs officers and several other officials will confirm their authenticity. If there are suspicions at the border, the imported and exported goods will be inspected again. But the goods of those who have filled everything appropriately will be inspected with a simplified procedure.
“At any rate, (…) the system warns,” said Pashayan. “And predictability is very important for business.”