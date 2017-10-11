PACE adopts resolution criticizing crackdown on human rights in Azerbaijan

PACE adopted resolution criticizing crackdown on human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan.

In the resolution titled “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan”, the Assembly expressed concern about the reported problem of arbitrary application of criminal legislation to limit freedom of expression, as highlighted by the Committee of Ministers in the framework of its supervision of the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

The delegates also express concern about allegations of a restrictive climate for the activities of the extra-parliamentary opposition and limitations imposed on freedom of assembly, ” the resolution says.

The delegates called on Azerbaijan to promptly ensure full implementation of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, to release political prisoners, to create conditions enabling journalists to carry out their work freely, to further amend the legal framework on the functioning and financing of civil society organisations in order to bring it into full compliance with Council of Europe standards.