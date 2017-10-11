Spain may suspend Catalonia’s self-government

The Spanish government demands that the authorities of Catalonia explain whether they declared independence of autonomy.
Thus, they warn againts using Article 155 of the constitution suggesting the possibility of suspending self-government of the autonomous community, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said.
“The government will demand from the government of Catalonia to explain whether independence is proclaimed,” PM said.
“The answer, which the head of the national government will give, will determine the decisions that the government will take in the coming days,” Rajoy added.
Article 155 of the Constitution makes it possible to partially deprive Catalonia of self-government.