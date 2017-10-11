Armenia has repeatedly stressed need for consolidation of efforts in fight against international terrorism

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Wednesday delivered an address at the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State in Sochi, Russia.

“We [Armenia] support the process, which shall find its true manifestation in cooperation of the states that are interested in collaboration in all possible domains,” the President said, in particular. “Cooperation in the humanitarian domain is another important direction of joint work.

“We believe that the ‘Cultural Capitals’ interstate program is a helpful [respective] initiative. (…). Next year, the Armenian Goris town is planned to be declared cultural capital of the Commonwealth.

“In connection with the 500th anniversary of Armenian printing, UNESCO declared [Armenia’s capital city of] Yerevan as World Book Capital, five years ago.

“Armenia has repeatedly stressed the need for the consolidation of the efforts of the international community in the fight against such manifestations as international terrorism, extremism, and organized crime.”