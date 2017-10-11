News
Catalonia top court labels independence declaration ‘illegal’
19:02, 11.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The High Court of Justice of Catalonia said on Wednesday it considers the region’s declaration on independence as having no legal force, RIA Novosti reports, citing a statement of the court’s administrative board. 

It stressed that any “formal or informal” declaration of independence or any law on a transitional period to independent rule have no judicial consequences.

Catalonia’s head Carles Puigdemont earlier said that based on the results of the October 1 referendum on secession from Spain, Catalonia has earned the right to become an independent republic. However, he added, the region would suspend the process of declaring independence in a bid to establish a constructive dialogue with Madrid.

