Catalonia top court labels independence declaration ‘illegal’

The High Court of Justice of Catalonia said on Wednesday it considers the region’s declaration on independence as having no legal force, RIA Novosti reports, citing a statement of the court’s administrative board.
It stressed that any “formal or informal” declaration of independence or any law on a transitional period to independent rule have no judicial consequences.
Catalonia’s head Carles Puigdemont earlier said that based on the results of the October 1 referendum on secession from Spain, Catalonia has earned the right to become an independent republic. However, he added, the region would suspend the process of declaring independence in a bid to establish a constructive dialogue with Madrid.