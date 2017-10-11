Germany: Unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia would be irresponsible

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says a unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia would be "irresponsible," WP reported.
Gabriel said in a written statement Wednesday, "Europe's strength lies in its unity and the peace that was brought by the European unity."
He said that "a solution can only be successful through talks based on the rule of law and within the frame of the Spanish constitution."
Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he would proceed with secession from Spain but was suspending it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations.
The Spanish government is holding an urgent meeting Wednesday to discuss its next steps.