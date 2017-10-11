Armenia president participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (PHOTO)

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in Sochi on a working visit, is participating in the work of in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries: the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan are also present at the meeting.

The agenda of the Council's meeting includes issues related to customs regulation, cooperation in the field of competition, natural monopolies and industry, as well as international activities.

One of the key topics is the discussion of the main directions for the implementation of the digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union until 2025.

The heads of states are also expected to approve the Chairman of the Court of the EAEC and his deputy.

One of the key topics of the summit is the presidency of the Union bodies - the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.